Feb. 26, 2019, 4:37 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Move over, Selena Gomez, there is a new grande dame of Instagram. Ariana Grande, who already sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts for her song "7 Rings," has landed another crown: the most-followed woman on the platform.

Grande recently surpassed Gomez, who held the title for about three years.

The "Thank U, Next" singer has 146.3 million Instagram followers, compared with Gomez' 146 million.

Grande is the second most-followed person behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who kicked Gomez out of the top spot in October.

Ronaldo has 155.9 million followers.

Last week, Grande became the first artist since the Beatles to have songs in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her singles "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next."

Billboard credits Grande's "hyperactive presence on the platform" for her social media achievement.