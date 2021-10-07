Ariana Grande wins five-year restraining order against man accused of threatening to kill her

Ariana Grande was granted a five-year restraining order against a man she accused of visiting her Los Angeles home multiple times, making death threats and wielding a large hunting knife.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald Neal approved the protection order until 2026 for Grande, 28, whose real name is Ariana Grande-Butera, following testimony from one of the pop star's security guards.

In the order, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 14, Grande alleges that the man, Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, terrorized her home for months, even though she had never given him her address.

Grande alleged that in his third and last visit to her residence on Sept. 10, Brown showed up "brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements." When confronted by her security, Brown said, "I'll f---ing kill you and her," she alleged.

Los Angeles police Detective Peter Doomanis said in his court statement that when officers arrived, Brown tried to flee on foot but was later detained and taken into custody.

"Upon conducting a pat down search of Mr. Brown, LAPD officers recovered a knife from Mr. Brown's front pant pocket," he said.

Efforts to reach Brown and Grande were unsuccessful Thursday.

In a statement requesting the court order, Grande's manager detailed a timeline of Brown's "sporadic" visits since mid-February. During a period that spanned two to three weeks, he said, "Mr. Brown has come to Ms. Grande's residence nearly every day," adding that Grande has never met or communicated with him.

The incidents started to escalate when Brown went to her home three times over 12 hours in early September, Grande's manager said.

During his second-to-last visit on the evening of Sept. 9, Brown, carrying a knife, started kicking Grande's security vehicle after he was asked to vacate the property, her manager alleged. He left after her security personnel pepper-sprayed him.

Brown is alleged to have returned to her home with the knife about three hours later and to have begun yelling threats, prompting security to call 911. Authorities arrested Brown after he tried to flee on foot, police said.

"The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me. I am also fearful because Mr. Brown has been recently been coming to my home every day, has threatened violence and has brought a weapon to my home," Grande said in her statement.

She added: "Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."