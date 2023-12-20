Arizona boy, 8, dies after being shot with a 'high powered air rifle,' sheriff says

An 8-year-old boy died after he was shot in the chest "with a high powered air rifle" in southern Arizona, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office learned about the shooting in the 1000 block of Pottery Lane in St. David at 5:07 p.m. MST, officials said.

That's where deputies found the young victim "who had been shot in the center of his chest cavity with a high powered air rifle that shoots" .22-caliber pellets, according to a sheriff's statement.

First responders first took the child to "the intersection of Highway 80 and East Apache Powder Road," about a mile away, where he as going to be picked up by a medical helicopter, the sheriff said.

But rescuers opted, instead, to rush him "via ground to the Benson Hospital for emergency care," about six miles away, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 6 p.m.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, which unfolded a little more than 50 miles southeast of the University of Arizona and about 20 miles northwest of the wild west boomtown of Tombstone.