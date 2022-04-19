IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Arizona college student dies at university fitness center

The young man appears to have died from complications of a pre-existing medical condition, an official said.
By Tim Stelloh and Lindsey Pipia

A college student at Arizona State University died over the weekend at a campus fitness center, officials said Monday.

The student, Andrew Bryan, appears to have died after suffering from complications of a pre-existing medical condition, a university police spokesman said.

Bryan was found unresponsive at the Sun Devil Fitness Center in Tempe around 7:20 p.m., said the spokesman, Adam Wolfe.

Despite "exhaustive" efforts from responding emergency personnel to revive him, Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene, Wolfe said.

No foul play is suspected, he said.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Lindsey Pipia

Lindsey Pipia is a researcher for NBC News' newsgathering desk. 