Arizona college student dies at university fitness center

A college student at Arizona State University died over the weekend at a campus fitness center, officials said Monday.

The student, Andrew Bryan, appears to have died after suffering from complications of a pre-existing medical condition, a university police spokesman said.

Bryan was found unresponsive at the Sun Devil Fitness Center in Tempe around 7:20 p.m., said the spokesman, Adam Wolfe.

Despite "exhaustive" efforts from responding emergency personnel to revive him, Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene, Wolfe said.

No foul play is suspected, he said.