Arizona, Colorado teachers rally; schools close for second day

Arizona and Colorado teachers donned red shirts and descended upon their respective Capitols for a second day Friday in a growing educator uprising.

Educators in both states want more classroom resources and have received offers either for increased school funding or pay, but say the money isn't guaranteed and the efforts don't go far enough. The walkouts are the latest in demonstrations that spread from West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

"It's not about us. It's about the kids," Jennifer Samuels, an eighth-grade English teacher and the athletic director at Desert Shadows Middle School in Scottsdale, Arizona, told NBC News. "If we can't reach our students, we're not doing a good job. We can't sleep at night knowing that we're leaving our kids behind."

The rally at the Phoenix Capitol on Friday drew a crowd of many thousands in 100-degree heat, following the 50,000 who attended the previous day. The teachers also announced plans for a possible ballot initiative to come up with a new funding stream for public education, but no formal plan is on the table.

Also on Friday, a separate group of education advocates say they'll announce a ballot measure for education funding.

The walkout was called after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a plan to raise salaries by 20 percent by 2020. He said Friday afternoon that he had reached a deal with Republican leaders of the state Legislature that includes the 20 percent raise, but the plan doesn't address other demands of striking educators.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says the budget will fund the raise and an extra $100 million for school districts the governor proposed in January as a start to restoring cuts from the Great Recession.

Plans for Monday are in flux as educators decide their next step. Organizers have a permit to be at the Capitol if the walkout continues.