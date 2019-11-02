Breaking News Emails
A husband and wife in Arizona allegedly ran a shoplifting ring and then sold stolen health and beauty products online in a yearslong scheme that netted the couple millions of dollars.
Zach Robbins, 42, and his wife Jie, 47, of Gilbert, about 21 miles southeast of Phoenix, were arrested Friday and faces charges of trafficking stolen property, money laundering and racketeering.
The couple allegedly paid others to steal over-the-counter products from stores in the area, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release on Facebook. They then sold the items on Amazon and eBay.
Zach and Jie Robbins ran the illegal operation for more than four years and made more than $2.7 million from the sales, police said.
Authorities were alerted to the scheme about three months ago and recovered around $500,000 to $750,000 worth of stolen items from their home.
A spokesman for the Gilbert Police Department told NBC News on Saturday that, at this time, no one else has been arrested. The spokesman declined to release further details on the case, citing an ongoing investigation.