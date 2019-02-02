Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 2, 2019, 5:45 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

An Arizona Uber driver is recovering after a passenger allegedly slit his throat during a ride on Wednesday evening, according to police documents.

Francisco J. Diaz, 45, was arrested on suspicion of second degree attempted murder and aggravated assault on Thursday, according to a police report.

An unidentified Uber driver picked Diaz up from a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday evening, according to the report.

The driver told police that as they neared their destination, Diaz pointed to a house and said "right there." Then, the driver said he felt something slide across his neck and felt "as if a warm liquid was running down his neck," the police report reads.

Francisco Diaz is accused of slashing an Ariziona Uber driver's throat. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The driver and Diaz allegedly began to struggle, but the driver told police that Diaz exited the vehicle and fled the area. The driver, who sustained injuries to his neck and hands, called police and was transported to a hospital where he received 20 staples across his throat, according to NBC News affiliate News 12.

"I've been doing this for two years, and I never thought in my life this could come my way," the driver told News 12. The driver asked News 12 not to share his identity out of fear for his safety.

Diaz told police that he feared the Uber driver would harm him and admitted that he pulled out a knife and swung it at the driver, cutting his hands, according to police.

Uber released a statement to News 12 on Friday in response to the incident.

“What the driver experienced is frightening. There's nothing more important than the safety of the drivers and riders we serve. We are relieved he is recovering and stand ready to help police in their investigation," the company said.

This is the second attack on a ride-share driver in Arizona within the span of a week.

A pregnant Lyft driver was stabbed to death over the weekend in Tempe, Arizona, by a passenger, police said.

Fabian Durazo, 20, faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of theft of means of transportation, one count of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping. Authorities said he was booked in La Paz County Jail but will be transported to Maricopa County Jail.

Kristina Howato, 39, the driver, and her unborn child both died.