Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible

The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies he killed his stepfather, Mark Kilbourne, 61, after an argument on Wednesday afternoon in which he accused Stevens of never having read the Bible or understanding it, the sheriff's office statement said.

The argument escalated in the garage of the home where Stevens and Kilbourne both lived. Stevens then went to his bedroom, where he "stewed" for several hours before allegedly confronting Kilbourne with a 40-caliber handgun in the living room, according to the statement.

Cochise County Jail in Arizona. Google Maps

Stevens stood within five feet from Kilbourne, who was sitting in a chair, and allegedly shot him once in the chest, the statement said. Kilbourne was still alive after the first shot, then Stevens shot his stepfather in the chest a second time before punching him in the face "out of anger and rage."

Deputies say Stevens then dragged his stepfather out of the house with the intention to bury him, but decided he was too lazy to dig a hole big enough and knew he would be caught.

Stevens then took his dogs to his sister's house and told her that he'd killed Kilbourne, advising her to call the sheriff's office to arrest him, the sheriff’s office statement said.

It was then that Stevens walked out into the middle of the roadway at around 1:00 a.m. MST and flagged down a Cochise County deputy.

Kilbourne had been in Stevens' life for over 20 years, according to the sheriff’s office. About four years ago, at Kilbourne’s request, Stevens made his way from Washington State to Arizona to help take care of his mother before she died. Stevens made it clear to detectives that he had a “major dislike” for his stepfather, adding that it had been “a lot of years putting up with his s***.”

Stevens was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of abandonment or concealment of a dead body, according to the Cochise County Attorney's Office. He's being held on $1 million bond at Cochise County Jail.

NBC News reached out to Stevens' attorney, Sara Xochitl Orozco, who had no comment.

Stevens is expected to be arraigned in two weeks but no official date has been set at this time, County Attorney Brian McIntyre told NBC News.