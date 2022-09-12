IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Arizona man flags down deputy in the middle of the road, confesses to murder

The 52-year-old led deputies to the scene of the crime and was later taken into custody and charged with first degree murder by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
By Mirna Alsharif

An Arizona man flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road early Thursday morning and confessed to fatally shooting someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

It was around 1 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) on Thursday when the deputy spotted Jay Albert Stevens, 52, in the middle of Central Highway near the area of McNeal in southern Arizona.

Stevens waived down the deputy, and upon being asked if he was alright, said he'd just shot and killed someone.

Cochise County Jail in Arizona.Google Maps

Stevens then led deputies to a home where a 61-year-old man was found dead.

Detectives took the McNeal resident into custody and charged him with first degree murder. Stevens was booked into the Cochise County Jail, police said.

An ongoing investigation into the murder is being conducted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Mirna Alsharif

Mirna Alsharif is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.