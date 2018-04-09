Arizona National Guard to deploy 225 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, answering Trump's call

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Arizona's governor is deploying 225 members of the state National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, becoming the second state to heed President Donald Trump's call for reinforcement.

"Your mission is to support the efforts of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and their efforts to secure the border, and keep the communities on the border safe," Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., told the troops in a press conference Monday.

"Your efforts will make every Arizonan and our country safer," he added.

Additional troops will be deployed on Tuesday, Ducey said in a tweet earlier Monday.

The move comes after Trump last week proposed sending 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border to curb the flow of undocumented immigrants, after his plans for building a wall stalled.