Arizona National Guard to deploy 225 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, answering Trump's call

Arizona's governor is deploying 225 members of the state National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, becoming the second state to heed President Donald Trump's call for reinforcement.

"These troops will be helping our federal partners with any support role responsibilities that they need, and will be stationed in both the Tucson and Yuma sectors," Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., tweeted.

Additional Arizona troops will be deployed on Tuesday, Ducey added.

The move comes after Trump last week proposed sending 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border to curb illegal immigration.