Arizona National Guard to deploy 225 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, answering Trump's call

Arizona's governor is deploying 225 members of the state National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, becoming the second state to heed President Donald Trump's call for reinforcement.
"These troops will be helping our federal partners with any support role responsibilities that they need, and will be stationed in both the Tucson and Yuma sectors," Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., tweeted.
Additional Arizona troops will be deployed on Tuesday, Ducey added.
The move comes after Trump last week proposed sending 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border to curb illegal immigration.
"Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump said.
The announcement reportedly came as a surprise to many of Trump's advisers. The White House issued a statement that Trump had signed the proclamation Wednesday.
Texas has also responded to Trump's request, offering to send 250 National Guard members to the border. The first batch of them was deployed by helicopter last Friday.
Defense Secretary James Mattis approved paying for up to 4,000 troops along the border through the end of September. The Pentagon memo he signed states that the troops will be armed only if needed for self-defense, and says the troops will not be used for law enforcement functions or interaction with immigrants unless Mattis approves it.
Ducey is slated to see the Arizona troops off at 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET) from the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, according to his office.