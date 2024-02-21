Arizona prosecutor refuses to extradite suspect in NYC hotel slaying, says Manhattan DA can't be trusted

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An Arizona prosecutor said Wednesday her office will not extradite the man accused of killing a woman in a New York City hotel, calling out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "treatment of violent criminals."

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told reporters in Arizona that she's ordered her staff not to cooperate in any efforts to send Raad Noan Almansoori, 26, back to New York where he's wanted in connection to the slaying of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38.

"This is not aimed the New York Police Department at all. I know they did a hard job, they did a good job, but we will not be agreeing to extradition," Mitchell said. "I've instructed my extradition attorneys not to agree to that. We're going to keep him here."

Almansoori is being held without bail in Arizona, where he's been accused of stabbing two women.

"Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg," Mitchell said, "I think it's safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so that he cannot be out doing this to individuals either in our state, county or anywhere in the United States."

Raad Noan Almansoori in New York City. via NBC New York

A representative for Bragg could not be immediately reached by telephone or email for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchell didn't cite any particular case or complaint she had with Bragg, who became Manhattan’s first Black district attorney in 2022 after he was elected in November 2021.

Bragg was elected on a progressive platform aimed at re-prioritizing what the District Attorney's Office would pursue and backing away from prosecuting some misdemeanors.

He and other progressive prosecutors have come under fire from traditional law enforcement groups.

Almansoori was arrested in the parking garage of a Scottsdale shopping mall after automated license plate readers traced him there, officials said.

"This gentlemen was going to continue this string of violence," Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther said. "He was going to do so there, at the Scottsdale Fashion Square."

In the New York City slaying, Oleas-Arancibia was found dead next to a broken iron in her room at the SoHo 54 Hotel in Manhattan on Feb. 8, the NYPD had previously said.

Officers were called to Room 1109 on Feb. 8 around 10:30 a.m. and found Oleas-Arancibia with a broken iron next to her, police said. The woman’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, from blunt force trauma to the head, officials said.

Back in Arizona, Almansoori is accused of stabbing two women, one during a carjacking in Phoenix and the other a McDonald’s employee in the restaurant's women's room in Surprise, officials said.