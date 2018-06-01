The Arizona serial murder suspect used a legally purchased Glock handgun

Jones used that weapon to kill prominent forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt, psychologist Marshall Levine, and paralegals Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, Mangan said.

But police have not confirmed whether the Glock was used in two other killings that have been blamed on Jones — the murders of 70-year-old Mary Simmons and Byron Thomas, 72, who were found fatally shot in a Fountain Hills, Arizona home.

Nor have they revealed what kind of weapon the 56-year-old suspect used to end his own life after a SWAT team barged into his room at the Extended Stay hotel in Scottsdale.

Jones is believed to have been targeting people who played a part in his bitter divorce from ex-wife Connie Jones — a radiologist at a mammography center now married to a former Phoenix police detective — when he embarked on the deadly rampage Thursday.

Dwight Lamon Jones mugshot from 2009. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Shortly before Connie Jones filed for divorce in 2009, Jones was charged in May 2009 with misdemeanor assault, threats and intimidation, and disorderly conduct. He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

At one point, Connie Jones sought an order of protection from her husband, who acted as his own lawyer in a divorce case that was not settled until 2017.

Jones’ first victim was Pitt, 59, police said. He had advised police and prosecutors in high-profile cases like the JonBenét Ramsey murder and the Columbine school massacre — and also conducted a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation of Jones during his divorce, sources told NBC News.

On Friday,Sharp, 48, and Anderson, 49, were killed inside a law office in Scottsdale. Both women worked for Elizabeth Feldman, who was Connie Jones’ divorce lawyer.

Levine, 72, was found dead on Saturday at his Scottsdale office. He was not connected to the divorce, but he was subletting the office of the psychiatrist who evaluated Jones’ son during the proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what the connection was between Jones and the slain Fountain Hills couple. But investigators covertly watched Jones throw a .22-caliber pistol that belonged to Thomas in a trash can, police said Monday.