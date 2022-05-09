Arizona State University football player charged in DUI crash that killed 23-year-old

An Arizona State University football star was arrested on DUI charges after allegedly fatally hitting a 23-year-old woman with his car over the weekend, police said.

Stanley Lambert, a 22-year-old redshirt senior on ASU’s football team, was identified as the driver of a single-passenger vehicle that struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Camelback Road near Minnezona Avenue, in Scottsdale. It happened Saturday around 1:30 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said to NBC News.

The pedestrian, identified as Norah Bruther of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Scottsdale police said she was visiting and staying in the area near where the collision occurred.

Lambert was arrested at the scene on DUI-related charges and was later released, police said. Additional charges are possible, police said.

Lambert did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment on Monday and it’s not clear if he has legal representation.

The investigation is ongoing and pending lab results for the blood alcohol level.

When the probe is complete, the case will be forwarded to the court for formal charging, authorities said.

Police said Lambert lives in Tempe, Arizona. According to ASU's website, the athlete is originally from San Antonio, Texas.

Sun Devil Athletics with Arizona State University said in a statement officials "are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes."

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time," the statement continued.