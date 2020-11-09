Arkansas police chief resigns after appearing to call for violence over election

An Arkansas police chief has resigned after posting messages on a right-wing social media site that appeared to urge people to assault “Marxist” Democrats over the presidential election, an official said.

Kevin Elliot, mayor of the city of Marshall, said in a statement Saturday that he “condemned” the comments from ex-police chief Lang Holland.

“The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion,” he said. “We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens.”

Marshall, a city of roughly 1,200 people, is about 100 miles north of Little Rock.

After consulting with lawyers about Holland’s posts, which appeared on the site Parler, Elliot said he met with Holland, who resigned effective immediately.

On Sunday, the posts were no longer visible, but NBC affiliate KARK published screen shots of some of them.

"When this over and Trump is president for 4 more years," one said, “do not forget what these Marxist bastards have tried to do. When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace. Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in his Republic after what they have done.”

This post and others were first published by The Ozarks Coalition, which tracks hate groups in Arkansas. A member of the group, Quinn Foster, said that a tipster had flagged the posts early Saturday. The group had planned on staging a protest at city hall in Marshall on Sunday, but canceled it after Holland’s resignation.

Other screenshots posted by the group appeared to show Holland calling the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency “Marxist” organizations working to overthrow the United States.

“Hang all these Marxist Democrats now,” the message said.

Efforts to reach Holland Sunday were unsuccessful. A message sent to a phone number listed under his name was not immediately responded to.