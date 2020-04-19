Armed hijacker on city bus in Dallas area shoots at officers in police chase

Police stopped an armed man who hijacked a bus and led officers on a dangerous chase in the Dallas area on Sunday morning.
Authorities received a call at 11:00 a.m. local time that a man entered a bus and fired a weapon, shooting out several bus windows, according to a statement from Dallas Area Rapid Transit. The man then allegedly demanded the DART bus driver take them to an undisclosed location.
One DART officer was reportedly wounded in the leg, but there have been no reported passenger injuries yet, the transit authority said.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland began to chase the bus and as officers neared, the man allegedly shot at them while leaning out the windows, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
Spikes were deployed on the bus, but the vehicle turned around and headed to Rowlett, another Dallas suburb, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
It was in Rowlett where the man was taken down and the pursuit ended. The suspect is receiving treatment from paramedics, Rowlett Police Detective Cruz Hernandez told NBC Dallas-Forth Worth.
The Rowlett Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.