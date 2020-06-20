'Armed individual' near Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond taken into custody

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An "armed individual" was taken into custody near the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, police said on Saturday.

Richmond police told the public in a tweet around 8 a.m. Saturday to "avoid the area" around the Lee monument.

"Officers are dealing with an armed individual in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue. For your safety please stay away," police tweeted.

About 45 minutes later, police said they took "the armed individual found there" into custody.

1805 Monument Avenue is now secured. The armed individual found there is now in custody. No shots fired. The building will now be searched for any other threats. Pleas continue to avoid the Lee@Monument area until the all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/sh4ycdfS2k — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 20, 2020

Police said the situation "has been resolved" after determining the area was secure and taking a person into custody.

For weeks, the statue of the Confederate general from Virginia has been an epicenter of protests in the city, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered around the monument where singer Trey Songz hosted a candlelight vigil to celebrate Juneteenth.

Hundreds stayed at the monument well after the peaceful event was over and about 100 people were there Saturday morning, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.