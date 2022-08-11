Man armed with AR-15 style rifle shoots into FBI Cincinnati building with a nail gun and flees leading to interstate standoff

An armed man flashing an AR-15 style rifle fired a nail gun into an FBI Cincinnati building Thursday morning leading to a police pursuit and shots fired on an interstate, authorities said.

Two law enforcement sources told NBC News that a man got inside and fired a nail gun toward personnel before fleeing in a car.

"At approximately 9:15 EST, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office had an armed subject attempt to breach the Visitor Screening Facility (VSF)," FBI Cincinnati said in a statement. "Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71."

FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio. Google

Clinton Co. Emergency Management Agency alerted that Interstate 71 was closed in both directions in the area of the standoff.

"Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor," the agency said in a statement, warning people nearby to stay inside and lock their doors.

At about 12:30, the agency said the suspect was "contained" but not in custody.

"LOCKDOWN still in effect for 1 mile radius of Center & Smith Roads," Clinton Co. Emergency Management Agency said on Facebook. "Remain vigilant and if you are in the area, report anything suspicious to 911."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.