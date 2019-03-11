Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 4:19 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

The former spouse of a staffer at a Phoenix health care facility, where an incapacitated patient gave birth last year, was shot outside the campus by a police officer when the person showed up with a weapon, according to Hacienda HealthCare.

The armed person arrived early Monday morning at the South Mountain facility but did not gain access to any buildings, according to a statement from Hacienda HealthCare. The person was shot by a police officer and sustained non-life-threatening wounds.

"We are releasing this statement to prevent misinformation, and to reassure the families of our residents that their loved ones were not in danger. Our security worked as intended and it continues to be improved on a daily basis," the statement said.

The South Mountain facility houses Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility and Hacienda Intermediate Care Facility, which Hacienda announced last month would be closed after the incapacitated patient gave birth in December. Nathan Sutherland, 36, a former nurse at Hacienda, was arrested Jan. 22 in connection with the case and charged with sexual assault. He has since pleaded not guilty.

A statement from the Phoenix Police Department, which is investigating the shooting incident, said the officer involved wasn't a part of its police force, and the suspect who was shot is in custody.