Armed person steals ambulance with a patient inside, Houston police say

HOUSTON — An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.

The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

Southwest and Southeast officers just recovered a stolen HFD Ambulance at Southwest Freeway and Weslayan. HFD was transporting a patient to the hospital when a car ran the ambulance off the road and took the ambulance at gunpoint. One firefighter was left on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/Ip5DRcjP5q — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2021

A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance.

“We immediately were following him. Our operation center and dispatch knew exactly what was going on and we were able to track the ambulance at all times,” Deputy fire Chief Isaac Garcia said, according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston.

Houston police say this man hijacked an ambulance on the way to the hospital at gunpoint with a patient and EMT in the back. It happened around 3am along the south loop. HPD got the suspect to pull over on 610/SW Freeway. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/UUb5dJPEq2 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) July 23, 2021

He added: “It does appear that HPD was able to stop the member. He did appear to surrender peacefully, from what I’ve been told. He got out and one of the police officers took the ambulance off the freeway to where we see right now.”

The suspect's name and the charges against him were not released.

Both firefighters and the patient are all OK, investigators told the news station. The patient was taken to a hospital by another ambulance.