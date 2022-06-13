Armed person at Texas summer camp killed by police, officials say

Police fatally shot an armed person at a summer sports camp just outside of Dallas on Monday, authorities said. No children were harmed during the incident.

Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at 8:43 a.m. CDT that a person with a gun was inside the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where more than 150 children were attending camp, Duncanville police representative Michelle Arias told reporters.

Officers arrived in two minutes, entered the building and looked for that armed individual, according to Arias.

"Officers located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject," Arias said. "The subject was struck (by gunfire)."

Officers rendered medical assistance and that person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.

No children were injured and they were cleared from the building and being reunited with parents at the nearby Duncanville Recreation Center, authorities said.

Monday's incident unfolded nearly three weeks after a gunman broke into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 350 miles southwest of Duncanvile, and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Police in that Texas community are under intense scrutiny for their immediate response. The killer remained in a locked classroom with victims for more than an hour before a tactical unit from federal law enforcement entered and fatally shot the gunman.

And nearly one month ago, a white gunman motivated by hate and dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in western New York, officials said.

Before suspect Payton Gendron, 18, opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, he is alleged to have posted a 180-page document revealing plans to attack Black people while citing the racist “great replacement theory” — which falsely says white Americans are being supplanted by nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage and, eventually, violence.

