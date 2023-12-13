Armed robber committed another armed robbery after compassionate release, authorities say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A Los Angeles man who was sentenced to 46 years for armed robbery could end up back in jail for life — for allegedly committing another armed robbery after being granted a compassionate release.

Markham David Bond, 60, from Inglewood, was charged on a three-count federal grand jury indictment on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a courier at gunpoint on Aug. 18 and stealing $145,000 in cash, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

He is accused of robbery, use of a firearm during a violent act and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Bond had served 26 years of his sentence of 46 years and 10 months for bank robbery and firearms offenses between 1985 and 1995 and was out on supervised release — but if convicted of the new alleged crimes he faces life in prison.

In January 2022 he was granted compassionate early release from prison — something typically offered to prisoners who are terminally ill.

Authorities accuse Bond of taking the cash from an armored carrier outside a bank branch in Los Angeles' Westchester neighborhood, near Los Angeles International Airport. As a bank employee exited the parked vehicle pushing a blue duffel bag containing the money on a rolling cart, Bond allegedly approached him and said: “I got you, bro” and "Don’t try nothing."

"Fearing for his life, the Brinks employee dropped the duffle bag. Bond allegedly then ordered the victim to "get down on the ground," before fleeing the scene, the attorney's office statement said, citing court documents.

On Aug. 27 police found Bond's car, a Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive rims and damage to a rear window, which contained a blue duffel bag and the same Raiders hat that the robber wore on the day of the robbery, according to security camera footage.

Bond was arrested on Nov. 22 at home, where officers found a .40 caliber pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition, a maroon-colored shirt similar to one worn by the robber, and crumpled cash totaling $9,005, found in multiple plastic bags inside a mini-fridge.

Bond remains in jail without bond and will be arraigned on Dec. 18 in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Court documents show Bond was convicted of armed robbery and firearms offenses in connection with the theft of $300,000 from a Wells Fargo branch in Buena Park, California, in 1994.