Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jared Grossman and Associated Press

An armed guard working at a bar in a Chicago suburb was killed early Sunday by an officer who was responding to a call of shots fired, authorities say.

According to the Cook County sheriff’s office, officers from Robbins, Illinois, and the nearby village of Midlothian were the first to respond shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday to a shooting at Manny’s Blue Room in Robbins.

Jemel Roberson via NBC Chicago

An officer from Midlothian fired at the security guard, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, according to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

According to Ansari, the initial shooting left four other people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. At least one of them was believed to have fired shots before police arrived.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a prior argument, according to Robbins Police Chief Roy Wells.