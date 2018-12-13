Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

An armored Brink’s truck accidentally scattered money across a northern New Jersey highway Thursday morning, and as drivers got out of their cars to grab cash there were crashes.

Police said they received a call about 8:30 a.m. ET about an armored truck spilling cash along Route 3 West in East Rutherford.

Several drivers got out of their cars and attempted to grab cash off the road, causing two separate motor vehicle crashes, police said. But at least one person tried to help the Brink's driver, who was seen on video posted to social media running through traffic trying to collect the scattering cash.

"One good Samaritan had scooped up some money and handed it back to the security guard," East Rutherford Police Capt. Phillip Taormina told NBC News, adding a malfunction with the rear door of the truck caused the money to spill out.

He said the man left the scene immediately afterward because he was late for work. Police hope to speak to him today as part of their investigation.

A Brink's Co. spokesman said in a statement: “We confirm that one of our trucks was involved in an incident on Route 3 in East Rutherford this morning. The incident is under investigation and we have no additional comment at this time.”