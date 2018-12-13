Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

An armored Brink’s truck accidentally scattered money across a northern New Jersey highway Thursday morning, and as drivers got out of their cars to grab cash there were crashes.

By Thursday afternoon, some of those who had made out with roadway cash apparently thought twice. Police said they received calls during the day from several people who wanted to return what they had taken.

The initial call to police in East Rutherford, New Jersey, came at about 8:30 a.m. ET, reporting that an armored truck had spilled cash along Route 3 West in East Rutherford. It turned out that the rear door of the truck malfunctioned, leading to the money escaping the vehicle.

Several drivers had gotten out of their cars and attempted to grab cash off the road, causing two separate motor vehicle crashes, police said. At least one person tried to help the Brink's driver, who was seen on video posted to social media running through traffic trying to collect the scattering cash.

"One good Samaritan had scooped up some money and handed it back to the security guard," East Rutherford Police Capt. Phillip Taormina told NBC News.

He said the man left the scene immediately afterward because he was late for work. Police hope to speak to him today as part of their investigation.

East Rutherford police said anyone who took cash from the highway should contact their department and that no charges would be filed.

A Brink's Co. spokesman said in a statement: “We confirm that one of our trucks was involved in an incident on Route 3 in East Rutherford this morning. The incident is under investigation and we have no additional comment at this time.”