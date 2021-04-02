Army investigating Oklahoma training instructors in alleged sexual assaults

The U.S. Army is investigating multiple military instructors at Fort Sill in Oklahoma after a female trainee came forward to allege they had sexually assaulted her.

The Army confirmed the investigation Thursday, saying in a statement that the training cadre members, "presumed innocent," were suspended as the investigation proceeds.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command were investigating the allegations. The woman was not identified.

"A trainee raised allegations she was sexually assaulted by Cadre members," Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, commanding general of the base's Fires Center of Excellence training center, said during a teleconference Thursday.

She was placed with counselors and was not hospitalized, he said.

Army officials said in a statement the trainee came forward Saturday. They would not say how many in the training cadre, which includes drill sergeants, were being investigated.

"I have had experience with sexual assault allegations and cases," Kamper said. "Not very often do we see the characterization of being assault by cadre members."

Kamper indicated the allegations did not stem from one incident but rather a series of alleged attacks in the "training environment" at Fort Sill.

"We are proud of the courage that she displayed to come forth," he said.