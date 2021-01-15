A U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in connection with the death of a veteran and military spouse at Schofield Barracks on Oahu in Hawaii.

Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii. Google

Selena Roth, a 25-year-old Army veteran and military spouse, is the victim, according to an Army statement posted online.

“On behalf of the Army community in Hawaii, I extend our deepest condolences to Selena’s loved ones,” said Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, the Army's commanding general in Hawaii. “We are committed to the pursuit of justice, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

“I know many of us are still in shock," Jarrard wrote. "Our priority is to continue to support the investigation and to ensure Selena’s family and our Army community receive the needed support and resources during this difficult time.”

Roth's body was discovered after military police conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member, according to the Army statement. Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) detained a suspect Wednesday evening.

Army spokespeople did not immediately respond to NBC News phone calls and emails requesting comment.