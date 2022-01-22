Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in vehicle accident in Los Angeles

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a vehicle crash Friday evening in Los Angeles, his representative confirmed.

The four-vehicle accident happened about 4:35 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue on the city’s west side, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Photos from the scene provided to NBC News by TMZ appear to show a GMC Yukon, believed to be Schwarzenegger’s SUV, partially on top of a red Toyota Prius.

The pictures show Schwarzenegger and his friend, fitness personality Jake Steinfeld, at the scene after the crash.

A representative for Schwarzenegger confirmed his involvement and added that the actor's main concern is "for the woman from the other vehicle."

One woman was taken to the hospital with “an abrasion to her head.” No other injuries were reported.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision,” the Police Department said. All people involved remained at the scene.

This is not the first time Schwarzenegger has been involved in a crash in his Brentwood neighborhood.

In 2006, while still governor, the "Terminator" actor crashed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle into a car. The accident left him with a cut upper lip.