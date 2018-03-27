Arrest made in case of suspicious packages sent D.C.-area military and intel sites

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — At least one person has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen suspicious packages sent to government addresses on the Eastern Seaboard, most of them in the nation's capital, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was arrested in the Pacific Northwest and will likely face charges later Tuesday, the officials said.

He is believed to have sent a total of 12 packages to military and government addresses in the Washington, D.C., metro area, officials said.