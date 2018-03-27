Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Arrest made in case of suspicious packages sent D.C.-area military and intel sites

Officials haven't confirmed whether any of the packages contained fully working bombs.

by Pete Williams /
A suspicious package was found at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington on Tuesday.NBC Washington

WASHINGTON — At least one person has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen suspicious packages sent to government addresses on the Eastern Seaboard, most of them in the nation's capital, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was arrested in the Pacific Northwest and will likely face charges later Tuesday, the officials said.

He is believed to have sent a total of 12 packages to military and government addresses in the Washington, D.C., metro area, officials said.

Suspect arrested over packages sent to Washington-area military, intel sites

Officials have said packages turned up at the CIA's mail-sorting facility, a White House mail-sorting facility in suburban Washington, a Navy facility in Dahlgren, Virginia, and two facilities at Fort Belvoir, Virginia — the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and another defense university.

Law enforcement officials have yet to confirm whether any of the packages contained fully working bombs. Some of the packages included letters that one official described as disturbed and rambling.

The deliveries appeared to have been intended to cause fear rather than injure people or cause damage, one official said. But authorities have not confirmed a motive.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

