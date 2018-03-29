Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — At least one man has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen suspicious packages sent to government addresses on the Eastern Seaboard, most of them in the nation's capital, the FBI said Tuesday.

Tranh Cong Phan, 43, was arrested at his home in the Seattle area on Monday. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday officials said they believed Phan sent a total of 12 packages to military and government addresses in the Washington metro area. But late Tuesday, the FBI's Washington field office appeared to leave open the possibility that more packages were mailed.

"It is possible that further packages were mailed to additional mail processing facilities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area," the FBI office said in a statement.