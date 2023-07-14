Arrest made in connection with drug death of Robert DeNiro's grandson

A 20-year-old woman was arrested and will face federal drug charges in connection with the overdose death of actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

Sofia Haley Marks is expected to make an initial appearance Friday in lower Manhattan where she'll be formally accused of drug distribution, law enforcement sources said.

Marks was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday, sources said.

De Niro-Rodriguez, an aspiring 19-year-old actor, was found unconscious July 2 at 55 Wall St., authorities said, less than a mile south from the courthouse where Marks is slated to appear.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and a cause of death wasn't immediately revealed. But law enforcement sources said they believe his death was a drug overdose.

De Niro-Rodriguez's mom, Drena De Niro, is the daughter of the two-time Oscar winner.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.