Arrest made in fatal shooting of Rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles

An arrest was made Tuesday in this month’s fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant in South Los Angeles.

The musician, 30, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot multiple times on Sept. 12 at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles. Police said he was having lunch there with his girlfriend.

PnB Rock was approached by and argued with the shooter during the afternoon shooting at the restaurant, which is about 4.5 miles from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, law enforcement officials have told NBC News.

The shooter robbed PnB Rock, making off with multiple items, the officials said. The shooter fled in a vehicle; it is not clear whether the person was behind the wheel, they said.

Detectives made one arrest Tuesday as they pursued at least two people in the slaying, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles. The person, who was detained near Gardena Tuesday, was not identified.

Authorities are also looking for Freddie Lee Trone, who police said was "involved" in the rapper's death, according to a Los Angeles Police Department bulletin. Trone should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Representatives with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also did not immediately respond.

After the deadly shooting, PnB Rock’s label, Atlantic Records, confirmed his death, saying in a statement on Instagram: “This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss.

“PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls,” the label said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” it said.