Arrest Made in Hit-And-Runs Targeting Homeless, 1 Dead

by Associated Press

Police say they have arrested a "person of interest" in connection to two hit-and-run crashes that targeted homeless people in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell says the man was arrested Tuesday and is being interrogated by detectives about the two attacks on Monday, one of which killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

Image: Vehicle in the vicinity of the attacks
The Tulsa Police Department earlier Tuesday released this photo of a vehicle in the vicinity of the attacks. Tulsa Police Department / via Facebook

The name of the man arrested wasn't immediately released.

Tuell says police first recovered a white pickup truck in north Tulsa that detectives linked to the attacks. He says the man was arrested nearby a short time later.

The first vehicular assault on Monday killed one man and seriously injured a woman. Authorities say both victims were sleeping on a sidewalk. A second attack later Monday injured another homeless woman who was sitting on a curb.

