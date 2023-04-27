Arrest made in killing of Koko Da Doll in Atlanta

A 17-year-old has been arrested in an Atlanta killing that claimed the life of a transgender woman who was featured in an upcoming documentary, police announced Thursday.

Koko Da Doll was killed in the shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. April 18, Cinetic Media, the publicity firm representing the film “Kokomo City,” has said.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old male turned himself in after a warrant was obtained against him for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said.

Police have not publicly identified the shooting victim, but the arrest announced Thursday is from the same incident.

Police did not respond to a request for comment as to a suspected motive.

On Friday, the Atlanta police department said there had been three killings of transgender women in the city this year, and it understood and shared concerns about hate-motivated crimes.

“In these cases, our investigators have not found any indication the victim was targeted for being transgender or a member of the LGBTQ+ community and these cases do not appear to be random acts of violence,” police said in a statement Friday.

“Kokomo City" highlights the stories four Black transgender sex workers in New York City and Georgia.

Koko Da Doll, who was also known by the name Rasheeda Williams, was one of the subjects of that film. During its January premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, “Kokomo City” received three major accolades, including the Sundance Audience Award.