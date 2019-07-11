Breaking News Emails
A suspect has been arrested and is facing aggravated murder charges in the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found in the Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood this week, police said Wednesday.
Police did not release details about the male that was arrested in the quadruple homicide, but are expected to provide further information at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
David Cousin Jr. and Takeyra Collins, as well as children Armond Johnson Jr. and Aubree Stone, were found Tuesday morning, police have said.
Cousin, 35, and Collins, 25, were fatally shot, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported, citing the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Cousin was shot in the head and chest, and Collins had been shot in the back and stomach.
The children, Aubree, 2, and Armond, 6, died from smoke inhalation, the station reported.
Police have said that they found Cousin dead in a field. Officers received additional information and went to a nearby home, where they forced their way inside after smelling smoke, police said. The woman and children were discovered dead inside. the children were inside.
A landlord has told WKYC that Cousin lived in an upstairs unit and that Collins and the children lived in a unit out back.
Relatives said the two neighbors didn't really know each other, the Associated Press reported.
A friend of Cousin's, Elijejuan Smith, told WKYC that "he showed love to all his friends, all his family, anybody that needed him."
Landlord Annie Dattilo told the station that Collins was a "very good mother," and "beautiful young girl."