Arrest made in shooting death of Clark Atlanta University student

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in the death of Jatonne Sterling, a Clark Atlanta University student-athlete who was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday near campus, police said.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples was taken into custody on several charges including felony murder and aggravated assault, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a news conference Thursday.

Jatonne Sterling was a sophomore baseball player for Clark Atlanta University. CAU Athletics

Sterling, 20, and Holliman-Peoples knew each other and got into a dispute before to the shooting, the chief said.

"We know that there was some correspondence prior to Tuesday and even as early as Tuesday morning," Hampton said. "This was not a random homicide."

Hampton said that Sterling got into a parked vehicle with Holliman-Peoples and another unidentified man. A dispute escalated and shots were fired inside the car, he told reporters.

Police were called to the Lyke House Catholic Center at Atlanta University Center just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and have not yet identified the other man in the vehicle. Hampton asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Sterling was a Chicago sophomore on the school's baseball team. The university’s athletics department paid tribute to Sterling on social media, writing: “Clark Atlanta Athletics send its condolences to Jatonne Sterling’s family and friends. Gone too soon. Please keep Jatonne’s family in your prayers.”