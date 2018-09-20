Arrest made in stabbing death of recently engaged D.C. runner

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a runner in an upscale Washington neighborhood a week after she became engaged, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

Wendy Karina Martinez, 35, was stabbed multiple times in Logan Circle on Tuesday night, according to authorities, who on Thursday announced the arrest of suspect Anthony Crawford. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Martinez can be seen on surveillance video stumbling into a restaurant near the 1400 block of 11th Street NW in search of help. The restaurant's manager called police, and Martinez was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries a short time later, said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

Daniel Hincapie with Wendy Martinez, who was stabbed to death while running in the Logan Circle area of Northwest D.C.

The manager said he heard someone scream and saw Martinez covered in blood. "I scared. I don’t know what happened, and I just try to call police," the manager, who asked not to be identified, told NBC Washington.

Newsham said it was most likely a random attack.

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy. Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives," the Martinez family said in a statement. The family added that Martinez had gotten engaged last week, and described her as "an avid runner ... a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional."

Martinez was chief of staff at FiscalNote, a Washington-based company that specializes in helping companies determine how government decisions influence their businesses, according to the startup's website.

"Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community," said a FiscalNote tweet posted Wednesday.

Haake reported from Washington, D.C., and Fieldstadt from New York