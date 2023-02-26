Arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl

An arrest warrant has been issued in Florida for rapper Kodak Black, on bail in a drug case, after he was alleged to have failed to show up for a drug test before he tested positive for fentanyl.

The warrant, which a Broward County circuit judge issued Thursday, was revealed by a number of news outlets, including TMZ, over the weekend.

It's not clear whether Black, whose "Super Gremlin" was a top track on Billboard's Hot 100 chart last year, planned to surrender. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office requested the warrant, alleging that Black, also known as Bill Kapri, was a no-show for a drug test a contract testing services company was to have been administered on Feb. 3.

The sheriff's affidavit filed in support alleges that Black submitted to the test late, on Feb. 8, and that the results were positive for fentanyl.

The testing was required as part of his pretrial release on bail in a case that alleges he trafficked oxycodone. His release was revoked as part of the arrest warrant.

Florida Highway Patrol officers said they found 31 oxycodone pills in his vehicle during a July traffic stop over possible illegal tint on the vehicle's windows.

Black, whose residence is listed as Miramar, Florida, pleaded not guilty.

Oxycodone and fentanyl are synthetic opioids, and both can be legal if prescribed or properly administered at medical facilities.

Illicit fentanyl, said to be many times more potent than heroin, has been flooding across the U.S.-Mexico border and is widely cited as a cause of overdoses in the U.S.

Black has been the subject police scrutiny in recent years. He was arrested on allegations of trespassing in the Pompano Beach, Florida, area on New Year's Day 2022. Prosecutors declined to file charges.

Weeks later, Black was injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Los Angeles. Bradford Cohen, Black's attorney, said Black had come to the aid of someone who was the target of an unprovoked attack when he was struck in a leg by gunfire.

In 2019, he was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison for false information provided to the government on required firearms paperwork. In 2020, President Donald Trump commuted the rest of his sentence with about half left to go.

Black has become a noted philanthropist from his base in South Florida, paying for college for the children of two slain FBI agents, covering funeral costs for a police officer in South Carolina and donating $100,000 to the Nova Southeastern University law school in memory of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim, according to the Sun-Sentinel newspaper of Fort Lauderdale.