Arrests made after Southern California deputies find 6 bodies in the Mojave Desert

Arrests have been made in connection with the six bodies found at a remote crossroads in California's Mojave Desert, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Details about the arrests were not immediately available, but the sheriff’s department scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. PT to discuss the latest developments.

Five of the bodies were discovered Tuesday after deputies responded to a wellness check request off Highway 395 outside the community of El Mirage. The sixth body was found Wednesday.

Information about their identities and how they died have not been released, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Overhead footage from TV stations showed a dark blue SUV with a passenger window blown out and another door open, with part of the image blurred. A silver minivan was also at the scene, NBC Los Angeles reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.