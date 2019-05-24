Breaking News Emails
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may have reached a tentative $44 million settlement with some of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, but actress Ashley Judd isn’t one of them.
Judd, who filed a lawsuit in April 2018 claiming that Weinstein sabotaged her career after she spurned his sexual advances, let it be known Friday via Twitter that she intends to see him in court.
“My lawsuit against #harveyweinstein is ongoing and I intend to take him to court,” she wrote.
NBC News reached out to Judd for comment. She did not immediately respond.
But in a subsequent Tweet, Judd specified that she was "not a party of any settlement" with Weinstein.
Weinstein’s representative did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
But when Judd first filed suit, a spokesman for Weinstein insisted the former producer had not defamed or interfered with Judd’s career.
Judd was one of the first women to speak out against Weinstein, telling The New York Times that he came onto her after inviting her to his hotel room in late 1996 or early 1997. She said he tried to massage her and asked her to watch him take a shower. She said she refused and walked out.
Two years later, Judd said she was up for a part in "The Lord of the Rings" but did not get it because Weinstein smeared her reputation and told director Peter Jackson that both she and actress Mira Sorvino were a "nightmare to work with."
Judd’s allegations helped launch the #MeToo movement and set off a national conversation about sexual harassment.
Last September, a federal judge ruled that Judd could pursue her allegations that Weinstein blackballed her for allegedly turning him down.
But Judge Philip Gutierrez dismissed Judd's sexual harassment claim, saying that it would be unprecedented to apply the statute to a prospective employer.