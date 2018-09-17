Asia Argento threatens Rose McGowan with legal action

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Asia Argento is threatening legal action against Rose McGowan. On Twitter, Argento gave McGowan 24 hours to retract claims she made detailing how she discovered that Argento had reportedly paid off actor Jimmy Bennett, who alleges the actress assaulted him when he was 17 years old.

"Dear @RoseMcGowan," Argento tweeted. "It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action."

Argento and McGowan had previously been on friendly terms; they were drawn together after both women came forward detailing sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

However, Argento's status as a spokesperson for the #MeToo movement has been called into question after reports emerged that the actress reached a $380,000 settlement with Bennett at the end of last year.

Argento claims that her late boyfriend, "Parts Unknown" host Anthony Bourdain, put up the money for the settlement and denies that she ever had sexual relationship with Bennett.

After the story broke, McGowan said that her partner, Rain Dove, told her that Argento said she had slept with Bennett when he was underage and that she had been receiving unsolicited nude photos of Bennett since he was 12 years old.

"Asia you were my friend," McGowan said in her statement. "I loved you. You've spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement. I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be be better- I hope you can be, too. Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course. Be the person you wish Harvey could have been."

A spokesperson for McGowan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Argento's legal threat.