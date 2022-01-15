Asian woman pushed to her death in front of oncoming train in NYC

An Asian woman was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming train in New York City on Saturday morning.

Police and transit crew members investigate a deadly assault Saturday on a Times Square subway platform. NBC New York

New York City police told NBC News that the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. in a Times Square subway station near 42nd Street and Broadway.

Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody as they continue to investigate the incident.

The woman was shoved onto the tracks and struck by a southbound R train, a police spokesperson said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the attack was random or intentional.

Crime statistics in New York City showed a significant increase in anti-Asian hate crimes last year. By December 2021, incidents targeting Asians rose by 361 percent compared with the year before, the NYPD said late last year.

Anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents have spiked across the country during the pandemic.