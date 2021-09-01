An aspiring college athlete was killed Tuesday when an elevator collapsed in a Georgia high-rise building and crushed him, according to officials.

The man, whose identity was not released, was a student-athlete at the Champion Prep Academy in Atlanta, the school confirmed Wednesday. An official there declined further comment about the victim, described by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department as a man in his early 20s.

The academy offers a post-graduate sports program that provides men and women the opportunity "to earn a four-year scholarship at an accredited" four-year institution, according to its website. The school has programs in football, basketball and baseball, the website said.

WGCL in Atlanta reported the victim played football at the academy.

In a statement to NBC News, a fire spokesperson said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. in the city’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The high-rise building offers student housing, according to its Facebook page.

A man died Tuesday after being pinned in a collapsed elevator in a building, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Google Maps

"Responders discovered the elevator collapsed and pinned the male subject between the second and third floors. During the hour-long extrication, the male patient had a faint pulse but was not alert," the statement said.

The man was transported Atlanta Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

"The elevators have been shut down until a state inspector determines the reason for the collapse," authorities said.