Assistant football coach in Michigan resigns over pro-Hitler comment

An embattled football coach from Grand Valley State University in Michigan resigned on Thursday just days after telling a reporter how much he admired Adolph Hitler's leadership skills.
Morris Berger, now the former offensive coordinator of the Grand Valley State Lakers football team, said he meant no harm but acknowledged his career-damaging error.
"In a poor effort to give an outside-the-box answer to a question, I mistakenly communicated something absurd," Berger said in an open, all-caps letter announcing his resignation. "There is no justifiable excuse — it was insensitive and not my intent."
Berger said he brought embarrassment to himself, his parents and school.
"I mishandled the answer, and fell way short of the mark," he wrote.
In an interview published in the Grand Valley Lanthorn, Berger — whose hiring was announced last week — was asked what historical figure he’d most like to have dinner with.
“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger said, according to the school newspaper. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none."
Head coach Matt Mitchell defended his initial hiring of Berger, but said it was best for all parties to part ways.
“Nothing in our background and reference checks revealed anything that would have suggested the unfortunate controversy that has unfolded," Mitchell said in a statement released by the school on Thursday.
"This has been a difficult time for everyone. I accepted Coach Berger’s resignation in an effort for him to move on and for us to focus on the team and our 2020 season.”
Grand Valley State is located in Allendale, Michigan, about 15 miles west of Grand Rapids.
The Lakers play in Division II, third-tier of college football, and are usually one of their level's top programs. The school has won four Division II national championships, all between 2002 and 2006.