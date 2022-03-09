Assistant principal fired after reading 'I Need a New Butt!' to second-grade class

The assistant principal at a Mississippi elementary school was fired last week after reading the children's book "I Need a New Butt!" to a second-grade class.

Toby Price, who worked at Gary Road Elementary School in Byram, a suburb in the Jackson Metropolitan area, said he was asked to set up a Zoom class for the kids.

When the principal didn't show up to the class as planned, Price said he was instructed to read them a book, according to NBC affiliate WLBT of Jackson.

“My boss told me ‘Go ahead and read.’ I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book," he said.

“I didn’t think twice about reading it because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted," Price told the news station.

Shortly after he read "I Need a New Butt!" to the class, Price was notified of his termination. The superintendent of Hinds County School District wrote in the termination letter last week that Price showed "a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment" when he picked the book, WLBT reports. For those reasons, he was fired.

The school district and Price could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

"I Need a New Butt!" is described as a children's book and was written by Dawn McMillan. In it, a young child tries to find a new butt after discovering his "has a huge crack," a description reads.

"Will he choose an armor-plated butt? A rocket butt? A robot butt? Find out in this quirky tale of a tail, which features hilarious rhymes and delightful illustrations," it reads. "Children and parents will love this book — no ifs, ands, or butts about it!"

McMillan directed questions to her publisher, Dover Publications, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.