AstraZeneca said Wednesday that results from a primary analysis of U.S. trial data show its vaccine is 76 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the company announced an efficacy rate of 79 percent after an interim analysis.

Federal health officials questioned the higher rate, saying that AstraZeneca may have included “outdated information.” AstraZeneca responded to the criticism by saying that it was working on more up-to-date information and that the more recent findings are consistent with its initial announcement that the vaccine offered strong protection.

In announcing the 76 percent efficacy rate on Wednesday, AstraZeneca again said that the vaccine it developed along with Oxford University is 100 percent effective in preventing severe and fatal cases.

AstraZeneca said in Wednesday's statement that the 76 percent rate comes from results of the primary analysis of the U.S. Phase 3 trial and is consistent with the "pre-specified interim analysis" that was announced Monday.

AstraZeneca has said it will now apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization and release its data for analysis by the scientific community in peer-reviewed literature.

More than 50 countries across the world have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine.