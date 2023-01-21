Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on his 93rd birthday

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin announced on Friday that he married his longtime love, Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin, one of the first people to land on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission over 50 years ago, posted the news on his Twitter.

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Aldrin shared two pictures of him and Faur, 63, along with the post.

This is Aldrin's fourth marriage. The former astronaut previously married Lois Driggs Cannon, Beverly Van Zile and Joan Archer.

In 1969, Aldrin, along with astronaut Neil Armstrong, became one of the first people to land on the moon.

“Looking back, landing on the moon wasn’t just our job, it was a historic opportunity to prove to the world America’s can-do spirit," Aldrin tweeted on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. "I’m proud to serve the country that gave me this historic opportunity. Today belongs to you. We must hold the memory of #Apollo11 close."

Aldrin is listed as a legend on the Living Legends of Aviation’s website.

“Dr. Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin took his first airplane ride with his father when he was 2. His father served as aide to Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, and Buzz went on to fly 66 missions in Korea,” the listing states. "Astoundingly, walking on the moon barely tops the very long list of successes that have defined his life as a pilot, military and scientist, astronaut and one of the country’s most forward-thinking futurists."

In 2018, Aldrin filed a lawsuit against two of his children and a former business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia, according to The Associated Press.

Just before the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the legal fight between Aldrin and his children ended when they withdrew their petition seeking guardianship of his affairs and he dropped the lawsuit against them, the outlet reported.