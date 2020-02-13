Astronaut shares video of her overjoyed dog after she finally landed on Earth

BREAKING: Barr issues rare criticism of Trump over his tweets

Image: US-SPACE-NASA-KOCH
NASA Astronaut Christina Koch answers questions during a postflight news conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Feb. 12, 2020.Mark Felix / AFP - Getty Images

By David K. Li

Astronaut Christina Koch wasn't the only member of her household to be doggone happy she's home.

Koch on Thursday tweeted a heart-melting video of herself walking in the front door in Galveston, Texas, where a deliriously happy dog — tail wagging at warp speed — greeted the astronaut who had just returned from an 11-month stint on the International Space Station.

"I reunited with my dog, LBD, which was wonderful," Koch told NBC affiliate KPRC, referencing rescue pooch Little Brown Dog, known as "LBD" to her best human friends. "I also took a family trip to the beach, taking in the sights and sounds of the ocean is something I really missed."

LBD could not contain herself, as she jumped with frenzied joy around Koch.

The astronaut said she had a slight fear LBD would forget her following the 328-day mission, the longest ever by a female astronaut.

That's almost 6 1/2 years in dog time.

"Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!" Koch tweeted.

