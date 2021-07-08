Atlanta charter school administrator charged with sex with a minor is placed on leave

A charter school administrator in Atlanta is on leave following his arrest last month for allegedly having sex with a minor, authorities said Wednesday.

Ereco Lee Maddox, 46, faces charges of child molestation, two counts of sodomy, and interference of child custody, officials said. He was arrested June 26 by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigator Blake Livings.

Centennial Academy in Atlanta. Google maps

Maddox allegedly met the minor through the dating app Grindr, Livings said.

Maddox is the associate head of school at the Centennial Academy in Atlanta, about 200 miles north of where Maddox was arrested last month. The school serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade, according to its website.

“Centennial Academy is aware of allegations against Associate Head of School Ereco Maddox related to actions taken toward a minor in South Georgia,” Head of School Tequila Lamar said in a statement. “The school is not aware of any misconduct occurring on campus or involving Centennial Academy Scholars."

"Although Mr. Maddox has not been formally convicted of any crimes, the school’s human resources and legal teams are presently conducting a full investigation," the statement said. "As such, Mr. Maddox has been placed on administrative leave.”

Maddox could not be reached for comment. Court officials did not respond to multiple requests Wednesday seeking information related to Maddox's arraignment, how he pleaded or if he was represented by a lawyer.

A Grindr spokesperson in a statement on Thursday pointed to the company's terms of service which prohibits minors from using the platform.

The statement also highlighted other steps taken to keep the app safe, including moderating uploaded profile images, banning minors who are discovered to have used the service and working with police to find "illicit activities."

"Grindr stands ready to support law enforcement's investigation of the disturbing report from Colquitt County," the statement said.

At about midnight on June 26, Maddox took the minor to a hotel where Maddox sexually assaulted the victim, Livings said.

Investigators launched the investigation into Maddox after the victim’s sister woke up and noticed her sibling was not in the home. The victim’s sister then told the mother, Livings said. The minor made it home at about 2:15 a.m., Livings said, and told the mother about what occurred in a hotel room.

Livings declined to specify the age and gender of the victim, but said the minor was younger than 16.

The minor’s mother called police at about 3 a.m. on June 26, Livings said. She told investigators she saw a dark SUV near her home, which was also spotted by a deputy on patrol during the early morning hours of June 26.

“The deputy asked the mother if it was a Cadillac Escalade, and the mom confirmed the vehicle she saw, dropping off her child, slowly riding past her house, was also a Cadillac Escalade. They were able to locate that vehicle at the hotel,” Livings said.

Deputies arrested Maddox at the hotel, Livings said.

Deputies had no information that would cause them to believe Maddox made the trip to Southern Georgia to have sex with the minor, Livings said. Maddox has family in the area, Livings said.

The Moultrie Observer newspaper reported Maddox paid a bond of $16,000 on June 28 and was released from the Colquitt County Jail.