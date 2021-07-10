Atlanta Falcons' Barkevious Mingo charged with indecency with a child

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested on allegations of sexual contact with a child, police said Saturday.

The arrest was made Thursday night after Mingo, accompanied by a lawyer, surrendered to authorities in Texas, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement.

He was released on $25,000 bond, according to police.

"The incident stems from an investigation that the department is conducting," the department said. "Due to the nature of the charges and age of the victim, no additional information is releasable at this time."

Texas' law on indecency with a child — sexual contact covers children 17 years old or younger.

The NFL Players Association did not immediately respond to requests for a contact for Mingo and help with his response to the allegations.

In a statement, the Falcons said: "Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Mingo, 30, has played with several NFL teams and was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft.